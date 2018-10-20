Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Google Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-20 00:00:00

Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch 623 Talmage-Mayo Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40330

Fall 2018 marks 11 seasons that Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch has been providing family fun to people from across the state. In addition to the corn maze, a design featuring 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, visitors can enjoy pumpkin painting, a petting area and a nightly bonfire with free marshmallow roasting. Guests who stop by the weekend of Halloween (Oct. 26-27) have the opportunity to experience Field of Horror, where they can get lost in the dark with the rustling corn and watch around every corner for Freddy, Pin Head, Saw and more.

Hours: Fri., 6-10 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 1-5 p.m.

Info
Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch 623 Talmage-Mayo Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40330 View Map
OTHER
Google Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-20 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-21 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-26 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-26 00:00:00 iCalendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-26 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-27 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - Devine's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch - 2018-10-28 00:00:00