Fall 2018 marks 11 seasons that Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch has been providing family fun to people from across the state. In addition to the corn maze, a design featuring 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, visitors can enjoy pumpkin painting, a petting area and a nightly bonfire with free marshmallow roasting. Guests who stop by the weekend of Halloween (Oct. 26-27) have the opportunity to experience Field of Horror, where they can get lost in the dark with the rustling corn and watch around every corner for Freddy, Pin Head, Saw and more.

Hours: Fri., 6-10 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 1-5 p.m.