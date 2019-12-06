Dickens' A Christmas Carol at Waveland

Relive Christmas of the past with scenes from the Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol” at Waveland State Historic Site. Since this Christmas classic was written in 1843, it only seems fitting to celebrate Christmas of the past in a historic home that was built in the same time period.

Performance Schedule::

December 6 – 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

December 7 – 5:30pm., 7:00pm , 8:30 pm

December 8 – 5:30pm., 7:00pm , 8:30 pm

December 13 – 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

December 14– 5:30 pm, 7:00 pm and 8:30 pm

December 15 – 5:30pm., 7:00pm , 8:30 pm

December 20 – 7:00 pm and 8:30 pm.

December 21 – 5:30 and 7:00 pm

Pre-paid reservations are required. Call: 859-272-3611 to reserve tickets $20.00 Adults, $10.00 Children. Tickets will be picked up at cabin gift shop on the day of the show.