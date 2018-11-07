Dirty Monkey

Over the past several years, Dirt Monkey has carved his uplifting, bouncy, and unique sounds into the Denver dubstep community, and onto the national touring scene. He finished last year with a strong release schedule: “Wubula” (SubCarbon), “Beef” w/ Boogie T (SubCarbon), and “Wobble Like This EP” (Disciple Round Table), He took this brisk pace into to a fall tour with Bear Grillz and direct support on a Ganja White Night tour at the beginning of this year that sold out nearly every date. As a pioneer in the dubstep and bass music genres, Dirt Monkey has garnered support from many of his peers: Griz, Rusko, Excision, Snails, Liquid Stranger, A-Trak, Virtual Riot, Anna Lunoe, Annie Nightingale (BBC Radio 1), Downlink, Ganja White Night, and Protohype. Dirt Monkey’s recent remix of Rusko’s “Woo Boost” (SubCarbon) was supported by Rusko himself, and his recent “Wubula” album gained wide support across the festival circuit from broad swaths of well-known DJs.