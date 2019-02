Disney's NEWSIES is an heroic story, based on the 1899 Newsboys Strike in New York City. Featuring songs and scenes from the classic 1992 film like "King of New York" and "Seize The Day."

Aug 1, Thursday - 8:00 PM

Thursday - 8:00 PM Aug 2, Friday - 8:00 PM

Friday - 8:00 PM Aug 3, Saturday - 2:00 PM

Saturday - 2:00 PM Aug 3, Saturday - 8:00 PM

Saturday - 8:00 PM Aug 4, Sunday - 1:00 PM