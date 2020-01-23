Documentary Film Screening Event: Kentucky Ice Climbing

× Expand Mike Wilkinson

Gone Tomorrow: The Story of Kentucky Ice Climbing

This adventure documentary takes the audience for a bourbon-fueled ride deep into the bushy hollers of Appalachia with a crew of harmless misfits as they race to search out and climb new ice routes before they’re gone, with a few surprises along the way.

The full-length film is only available to the public through special screening engagements. Rab presents this special engagement in Lexington at the Kentucky Theatre. Tickets are available via the theater’s website or at the box office; one raffle ticket is included with the price of admission.

A winter coat drive for Family Care Center and fundraiser for Life Adventure Center will be held during this event. Donors receive additional raffle tickets. Raffle ticket holders are eligible to win prizes from Rab and J&H Lanmark, Bulleit Distilling Company, the Kentucky Theatre and more.

Doors at 6PM, film starts at 7PM with prize raffle immediately after the film.

For more information, visit www.kyicefilm.com