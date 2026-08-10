Doggie Paddle
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Southland Aquatic Center 625 Hill-n-dale Road, Lexington, Kentucky
It's Lexington’s biggest pool party JUST FOR DOGS!
There's something for everyone! Your pup can splash and play with their furry friends, and you can browse local vendors and shop exclusive Lexington Humane Society merch! (Added benefit to the fun? Purchasing your ticket helps LHS continue to care for over 4,000 animals each year! And yes...you read that right...4,000!)
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Southland Aquatic Center 625 Hill-n-dale Road, Lexington, Kentucky
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