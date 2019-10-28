Downtown “Thriller” Parade and Halloween Variety Show

One of Lexington’s best-attended annual events, the Halloween parade and variety show will feature a bevy of fun activities for all ages on the streets of downtown Lexington. The festivities kick off with the Wicked Wonders Art Market (2-8 p.m. and the Fifth Third Pavilion at Cheapside Park), with a Halloween Variety Show taking place at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza and 6:30 p.m. The Halloween and Thriller Parade, featuring floats, costumed characters and more performance groups, culminating with the annual zombie-filled reenactment of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video (8 p.m.).