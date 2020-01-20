Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: A Community Celebration

×
After the downtown MLK march, the Carnegie Center will honor the legacy of Dr. King. Lunch from IP&J Cuban Food and an inspirational speech by Farmer Brown. Participate in activities and workshops, including art with Cierra S. Spaulding, drumming with Joan Brannon, and poetry with JC Mack. Families will also have the opportunity to engage in a service-learning project with On The Move Art Studio.
Info
Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
OTHER