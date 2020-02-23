Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat

The day of our story was a cold cold wet day, so Sally and her brother could not go out to play. After sitting, and sitting, and sitting some more, they couldn’t have imagined who would walk through that door! Now the Cat in the Hat was a sight to see, with his magic and games, he brought the children such glee. Until Thing One and Thing Two’s tricks went very amiss, and the Fish knew their mother would definitely not like this! Will the children be able to stop all the hullabaloo? Well, what would YOU do if it were up to you?

Based on the book by Dr Seuss

Adapted and originally by Katie Mitchell

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Sunday, February 23 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, February 29 @ 11:00am (SF)

Saturday, February 29 @ 2:00pm

Sunday, March 1 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, March 7 @ 7:00pm

$20 adults, $15 children under 18

Best enjoyed by all ages

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Approximately 1 hour long with no intermission