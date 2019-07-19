Gallery Hop: "Essence of the White Swan" - paintings by Andrea Perry

Essence of the White Swan showcases the beauty, strength, and grace of the black ballerina. Executed in vibrant paints and mixed media, this poignant new series by Lexington, KY artist Andrea Perry translates the power of the art of dance into a 2D format.

Beyond their physical grace and poise, the portraits also express the black ballerinas’ spiritual determination to overcome their internal battles with the doubts and fears instilled by racism. Andrea’s “white swans” are role models, inspiring other young ethnic girls to not let the harshness of society hold them back from their own individual expressions of beauty and their full spectrum of emotions.