Elder / Bask / Swamp Hawk

Elder began as a stoner rock/doom project in the vein of Sleep, Electric Wizard and Fu Manchu. Over the course of a decade, the band has constantly re-invented themselves, blooming into one of the most unique voices in the underground: psychedelic, progressive, heavy and melodic in an inimitable way.

Bask is a progressive, psychedelic and Americana band based out of Asheville, North Carolina.

Swamp Hank is a four piece doom rock band.

Doors will be at 8 p.m. and the show will be at 9 p.m. To purchase tickets online, visit cosmic-charlies.com.