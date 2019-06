Roger Kynard "Roky" Erickson was an American musician and singer-songwriter. He was a founding member of the 13th Floor Elevators and a pioneer of the psychedelic rock genre.

Bands paying tribute include:

Warren Byrom & Fabled Canelands

Everyone Lives, Everyone Wins

Katie Didit

Plastic Bubble

NP Presley & The Ghost Of Jesse Garon

Tex Dynamite