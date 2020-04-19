Ella Enchanted

Sunday, April 19 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, April 25 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, April 25 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, April 26 @ 2:00pm

When the fairy Lucinda gives her the “gift” of Obedience, Ella has to do anything anyone tells her to do - whether it’s tripping over her own feet or telling her best friend Prince Char to go away forever. But Ella isn’t content to let things stay that way. Armed with a magic book, the ability to speak six languages, and her determined nature, Ella sets off across Frell to find Lucinda and convince the fairy to break her spell, once and for all.

: $20 adults, $15 children under 18