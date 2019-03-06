Etta May won the prestigious American Comedy Awards: “Stand-Up Comic of the Year,” and has appeared on Oprah, Comic Strip Live, MTV, and as a guest commentator on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Etta May headlines the most successful all female “Southern Fried Chicks Tour”. Selling out theatres all over the country. Think Blue Collar Comedy Tour with better hair. Etta May appeared on CMT's "Comedy Stage", plus co-produced "Southern Fried Chicks" for CMT. She was also the subject and first female comic ever on the biography show, “Comedy Club.” She joins the elite comedy company of Ron White, Larry the Cable Guy and Jeff Foxworthy, who are also featured in this series.

In addition to television, Etta May is a regular on the syndicated Bob & Tom radio show and a regular on XM and Sirius Radio’s comedy channels.