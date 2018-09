With Vladimir Bukac on viola, this evening will include Haydn’s “Symphony No. 104 - London,” Vanhal’s “Viola Concerto,” and Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No. 4 - Italian.”

Saturday evening performances take place at 7:30 p.m. at Tates Creek Presbyterian Church (3900 Rapid Run Dr.), and Sun. matinees at 3:00 p.m. at The Lyric Theatre. Performances are free with a suggested donation of $10-20.