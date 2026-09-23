An Evening with Author Cynthia Ellingsen

Join us at Camel Club for an engaging evening with Amazon Charts bestselling author Cynthia Ellingsen as she gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the publishing industry and shares what it’s really like to work as a professional author.

Cynthia will share stories from her career, offer insight into the world of publishing, and give a short reading from her new novel, followed by an opportunity to purchase a signed copy and meet the author. RSVP below.

Cynthia is the author of The Lost Letters of Aisling, the Starlight Cove series, and several other novels for women. Her work has been published by Lake Union, Penguin, Grand Central, and Albert Whitman. Her twelfth novel, Until the Last Day, releases September 15.