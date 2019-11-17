ExMag/ Jason Leech/ Jon Dose

Exmag: Containing all the right elements of funk, soul, blues, R&B, and electronica, this evergrowing contingent of artists is not just another EDM group, but a production collective who explore new means of pushing the limits by combining live instruments and vocalists with their own synthesized beats.

Jason Leech is a Louisville trap artist and live EMD producer.

Jon Dose synthesizes analog electrical currents fused with expansive textures & samples to create musical landscapes of emotion