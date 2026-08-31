Expansion Fest feat. Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Doom Gong, Routine Caffeine and Blonde Cauldron
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Psychedelic rock takes over The Burl for Expansion Fest, featuring Los Angeles garage-psych outfit Frankie and the Witch Fingers alongside Louisville's genre-bending Doom Gong, and Lexington rockers Routine Caffeine and Blonde Cauldron. The festival brings a night of fuzzed-out guitars, experimental sounds, psychedelic visuals and high-energy live performances.
7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com
Info
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
MUSIC