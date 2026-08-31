Expansion Fest feat. Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Doom Gong, Routine Caffeine and Blonde Cauldron

Psychedelic rock takes over The Burl for Expansion Fest, featuring Los Angeles garage-psych outfit Frankie and the Witch Fingers alongside Louisville's genre-bending Doom Gong, and Lexington rockers Routine Caffeine and Blonde Cauldron. The festival brings a night of fuzzed-out guitars, experimental sounds, psychedelic visuals and high-energy live performances.

7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com