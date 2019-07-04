Trash Bash

The lineup included three nights of Rumpke Mountain Boys (with an electric set on Saturday), Laid Back Country Picker, Luna and the Mountain Jets, Vintage Pistol, Baja Yetis, Driftwood Gypsy, Mama Said String Band, Sean Whiting, Handshake Deals, Rob Dread and the KMA, Metric Soul, Owls to Athens, Donovan Howard, NP Presley, DJ Tommy Mizla, performances by Knot Fire, Laughter Yoga with Jaime Brown, and more. RV Sites with Electric and Water are available. You must buy a separate pass in addition to the festival pass.