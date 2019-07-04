Trash Bash

Google Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-04 00:00:00

Rockcastle Riverside 4211 Lower River Road, Livingston, Kentucky 40445

The lineup included three nights of Rumpke Mountain Boys (with an electric set on Saturday), Laid Back Country Picker, Luna and the Mountain Jets, Vintage Pistol, Baja Yetis, Driftwood Gypsy, Mama Said String Band, Sean Whiting, Handshake Deals, Rob Dread and the KMA, Metric Soul, Owls to Athens, Donovan Howard, NP Presley, DJ Tommy Mizla, performances by Knot Fire, Laughter Yoga with Jaime Brown, and more. RV Sites with Electric and Water are available. You must buy a separate pass in addition to the festival pass.

Info

Rockcastle Riverside 4211 Lower River Road, Livingston, Kentucky 40445
FESTIVAL, MUSIC
Google Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-04 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-05 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-06 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Trash Bash - 2019-07-07 00:00:00