Fright Nights at Jacobson Park also offers three haunted attractions. Visitors can venture into the “Dark Forest” where the Willow Family has taken up shelter; explore “13 Doors” while being chased by creatures of the dark; and experience the dark underbelly of carnival life in a brand new “Candyland” attraction.

Hours: Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Sun., 7:30-10 p.m.