Fairytale Tour with Castle Princesses @ The Kentucky Castle

You're invited to bring your young princess or prince to The Kentucky Castle for a memorable fairytale experience.

This interactive tour will allow attendees the opportunity to explore the various rooms and enjoy singing, dancing, story time and crafts. The event will finish with a celebration and delicious snacks in the Grand Ballroom. Event is scheduled from 3PM-4:15PM

Tickets for children and adults: $25 each

Children 2 and under that are sitting on a parent's lap are free.

Boys and girls welcome.

Questions? mary@thekentuckycastle.com