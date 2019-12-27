Fairytale Tour with Castle Princesses @ The Kentucky Castle

You're invited to bring your young princess or prince to The Kentucky Castle for a memorable fairytale experience.
This interactive tour will allow attendees the opportunity to explore the various rooms and enjoy singing, dancing, story time and crafts. The event will finish with a celebration and delicious snacks in the Grand Ballroom. Event is scheduled from 3PM-4:15PM
Tickets for children and adults: $25 each
Children 2 and under that are sitting on a parent's lap are free.
Boys and girls welcome.
Questions? mary@thekentuckycastle.com