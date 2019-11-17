Fairytale Tour with Castle Princesses @ The Kentucky Castle

You're invited to bring your young princess or prince to The Kentucky Castle for a memorable fairytale experience!

Join our Castle Princesses on an interactive tour! Explore the various rooms and enjoy singing, dancing, storytime, and crafts. Finish with a celebration and delicious snacks in the Grand Ballroom. Event is scheduled from 3PM-4:15PM

Tickets for children and adults: $25 each

Children 2 and under are free // Boys and girls welcome

Additional Options: Dinner reservations are available at our Castle Farm Restaurant by visiting https://www.thekentuckycastle.com/eat-drink or calling (859) 256-0322

Hotel reservations are available at the Castle Hotel by calling (859) 256-0322 or clicking this link.

Questions? mary@thekentuckycastle.com