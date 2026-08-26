Fall Door Hanger Class- Midway Art Studios

Gather with us this September for our first Fall Shut the Front Door Hanger Class!

Your $57 ticket includes all of the supplies you'll need to paint and make the cutest two foot wide pumpkin door hanger that will have the whole block talking.

Class size is limited so register early!

Each $57 ticket includes all of your supplies and instructions.

Deadline to register is Wednesday, September 2nd by 12PM.

Due to limited class size, you may only purchase one ticket at a time. If you would like to register multiple people, please email midwayartstudios@gmail.com.

*Refunds given only if class is cancelled.