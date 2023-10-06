Fall Festival Block Party

Happy Fall Y'all! Join us for an evening of festive fun! We will have a bounce house, a face painter, pop up shopping, a DJ and more!

Join us for our Block Party every month from 5-9 PM for a party with 50+ small businesses within Greyline Station. This evening will be full of yummy food, delicious drinks, great music, and amazing people!

Interested in being a pop up vendor? Fill out this form! https://forms.gle/gQraFNHCTGV57W8u9