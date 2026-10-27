Fayette County Community Energy Forum

Your Energy. Your Community. Join the Conversation!💡

Energy touches nearly every part of our lives, yet conversations about energy can often feel technical, inaccessible, or disconnected from the questions people have in their everyday lives. Our series of upcoming Community Energy Forums are designed to change that.

This FREE community-focused event brings together residents, local leaders, utilities, businesses, energy professionals, and innovators for an open and practical conversation about how energy is produced, delivered, conserved, and changing. Rather than promoting a single technology or energy source, the forums create a space for people to learn, ask questions, share their experiences, and hear directly from the organizations and individuals shaping their local energy landscape.

Hear from our panel of community leaders and experts, including KU/LG&E, city council members, Silicon Ranch, and UK's Kentucky Nuclear Energy Development Authority.

Hear from panelists on topics including:

• Partnerships between local government and utility companies.

• The impact of renewable energy on utility costs.

• The latest research in energy technology, including battery storage.

• Economic development and increasing energy demand.

Attendees can connect with fellow community members and ask questions during a Q&A session.

Whether you're a homeowner wondering how to better understand your utility bill, a business thinking about energy costs, a farmer interested in new technologies, a student considering an energy career, or simply someone curious about what's happening in your community, you don't need an energy background to participate.

Learn. Ask questions. Meet local resources. Explore what's next.