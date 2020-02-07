FENCES presented by AthensWest Theatre Company

AthensWest Theatre Co presents

August Wilson's FENCES

FEBRUARY 7-23, 2020

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

141 E. Main St, Lexington, KY

August Wilson's FENCES tells the story of Maxson family patriarch Troy, whose dreams of playing baseball professionally were dashed by the racist politics of the day. Now, in the 1950s, his son Cory wants to play football. Will Troy’s disappointment and pride poison his family and destroy his son’s dreams?

Directed by Baron Kelly, and featuring Alphaeus Green Jr., Nieta Wigginton, Whit Whitaker, Darryl D. Whitfield, David Burns, Keith Griffith, Hadley Roach and Shanelle Cameus

FOR TICKETS: www.athenswest.net

or call the box office (859) 425-2550