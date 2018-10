Hosted by The Lexington Film League.

Anja Dornieden and Juan David González Monroy are filmmakers based in Berlin. Since 2010 they have been working together under the moniker OJOBOCA. Together they practice Horrorism, a simulated method of inner and outer transformation. They are members of the artist-run film lab LaborBerlin.

The Skin is Good16mm | color | silent | 12 min

Comfort Stations16mm | color & b/w | sound | 26 min

New Museum of Mankinddouble 16mm | color | sound | 30 min