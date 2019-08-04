Foghat/ The Summit

Formed in 1971 when Lonesome Dave Peverett and Roger Earl left the British blues-rock band, Savoy Brown, Foghat has earned eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one Double-Platinum record. And they continue to release new music every few years. They have never stopped touring and recording although there have been several ups and downs and changes over the years. They sadly lost Lonesome Dave Peverett in 2000 and Rod Price in 2005, but Roger Earl kept banging & kicking to keep Foghat’s musical legacy going.

The Summit is a nationally touring rock band from Cincinnati dedicated to quality song-writing and performing. Put together by former Grooveshire members Chris Scott and Mike Hennel.