Folk Soul Revival/ Wicked Peace

A modern band rooted in old-school southern sounds, Folk Soul Revival whips up its own version of amplified Americana on the band's self-titled fourth record. The name says it all. Folk Soul Revival, like the band that created it, is an album that celebrates the sounds, stories, and small-town values of an earlier era, modernizing their approach with sharp songwriting and electrifying instrumental work. There's country twang, bluegrass bounce, hillbilly hell-raising, chicken-pickin' guitar, and roadhouse roots-rock, all sandwiched into a tracklist that mixes heartbreak, honesty, and humor in equal doses.

Breathing fresh air into the Kentucky music scene, Wicked Peace distills its members disparate influences and southern background into a singular sound that subverts expectations and defies easy categorization, zig-zagging between power pop and Americana, detouring anywhere a song takes them along the way.