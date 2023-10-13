Fredd C & Guests

Lexington hip hop artist Fredd C.'s journey as an artist began early in life. Using music as an outlet and escape from trauma he experienced growing up in East Lexington, he has amassed a loyal following performing literally "from dive bars to rooftops." Central to Fredd’s story is his producer, DJ and longtime friend, Cory D. Their live shows bring a level of energy not easily found outside of Kroger Field or Rupp Arena. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com