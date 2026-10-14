Put your dancing shoes on (or try out some of ours). John's Run/Walk Shop and HOKA are throwing another FREE Silent Disco on Saturday, October 3.

Join us for an outdoor party behind John's Run/Walk Shop on 317 Ashland Ave.

Headphones to enjoy multiple curated playlists

Chances to win prizes, including HOKA shoes

FREE ice cream from local business Joe Brett's Ice Cream

Shoe demos and more!