FREE Silent Disco
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John's Run/Walk Shop 317 S. Ashland Ave , Lexington, Kentucky 40515
Put your dancing shoes on (or try out some of ours). John's Run/Walk Shop and HOKA are throwing another FREE Silent Disco on Saturday, October 3.
Join us for an outdoor party behind John's Run/Walk Shop on 317 Ashland Ave.
Headphones to enjoy multiple curated playlists
Chances to win prizes, including HOKA shoes
FREE ice cream from local business Joe Brett's Ice Cream
Shoe demos and more!
Info
John's Run/Walk Shop 317 S. Ashland Ave , Lexington, Kentucky 40515
DANCE, MUSIC