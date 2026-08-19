Freeform: An Intuitive Movement and Arts Gathering

Freeform is a space to quiet your mind, soften your nervous system, and come back into relationship with your body.

This gathering is designed to support you in slowing down, listening inward, and moving in ways that feel honest and nourishing — without pressure, performance, or expectation. You’re invited to dance, stretch, rest, wander, create, connect, or simply be, guided by what your body is asking for in each moment.

Our intention is that participants will leave this event feeling:

- Calmer and more regulated in their nervous system

- More present and at home in their bodies

- Deeply connected — to themselves and to those around them

- More creatively alive and curious

- Free to be your authentic self

- Nourished by community, rather than drained

Freeform is intentionally phone-free, offering you the chance to experience presence without distraction — to feel yourself more clearly, connect more naturally with others, and remember what community can feel like when we’re fully here.

The evening begins with gentle guidance to help you arrive and settle, then opens into a self-led flow experience supported by three silent disco music channels, allowing you to choose the energy that best supports your body in each moment. The channels will change, but generally, these are the genre's to look forward to:

Move — Ecstatic dance - Activation, joy, and energy release

Drop In — Trance & Flow - Calming, psychedelic, and meditative

Ground — Calming, inspirational

You’re welcome to move between channels as often as you like, following your own rhythm and needs.

Freeform is a donation-based, recurring offering hosted at Cannabuzz, created to be accessible, welcoming, and something you can return to again and again.

Cannabis & the Space:

Cannabis has been a meaningful ally in my own life — helping me slow down, soften mental noise, and listen more closely to my body. At Freeform, I intentionally welcome the energy of cannabis into the space as one possible doorway into deeper embodiment and presence. Infused drinks will be available for those who feel curious or called to partake, though cannabis is never required. This experience is fully accessible without it, and you’re always encouraged to honor your own boundaries, needs, and pace. This is not a class and not a party. It’s a container — supportive, spacious, and intentionally held.

Evening Flow:

5:00–5:30 PM | Arrival + Settling In

Doors open at 5. This first 30 minutes is spacious and unstructured — a time to arrive, chat, snack, browse Cannabuzz’s offerings, and get a one of their delicious Cannabis-infused drinks. If you’re planning to partake in cannabis, arriving closer to 5 is encouraged so you have time to sip, settle, and feel the effects before we begin the opening circle. Many people find it easier to drop into embodied flow once they’re no longer actively drinking, so we suggest enjoying your drink during this arrival window. Once you’re complete with your movement flow later in the evening, you’re always welcome to return to your drink or purchase more if that feels aligned.

5:30 PM | Opening Circle

We’ll gather for a brief, lightly guided opening to arrive together, set intentions, and orient to the flow of the evening.

5:45-7:30 PM | Freeform Flow

The rest of the night opens into an intuitive movement and music journey. This is a self-led flow experience — you’re invited to follow what your body wants in each moment. Dance, stretch, rest, lie down, create art, connect, or simply listen. There’s no rush, no expectation, and absolutely no judgements.

What to Bring:

- A yoga mat or blanket for stretching, grounding, or rest

- Comfortable clothes you can move or lounge in

- Water

- Journal

- Anything small that helps you feel at home in your body

- Art supplies to share (optional)

- Light snacks to share (optional)

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out via email! silentdiscoexperience@gmail.com

Tickets Freeform is a donation-based gathering, but we greatly appreciate you pre-purchasing a ticket so we know exactly how to plan. There are many details that go into this offering, and planning ahead helps make it more sustainable.

Plus, Cannabuzz is offering $2 off drinks for those who pre-purchase their tickets!