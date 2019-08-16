Friday Night Live at Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Distillery McCracken Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40383

Friday nights, July - September

Spend a warm evening in the beautiful Woodford County countryside enjoying bourbon, tours and live music at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Every Friday night in July, August and September, the Distillery will extend its hours and tours to let guests experience a different side of Woodford Reserve. Each evening will feature tours, live music, and a dinner buffet. An additional ticket may be purchased for a mixology experience featuring a signature Woodford Reserve cocktail.

Reservations are recommended.

Woodford Reserve Distillery McCracken Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40383
8598791812
