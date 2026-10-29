Friendsgiving With Magnolia Boulevard.
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Lexington’s Magnolia Boulevard celebrates its third annual Friendsgiving with an evening of Appalachian rock and soul. Vocalist Maggie Noelle leads the group through a blend of blues, rock and roots music, with Pressing Strings and The Jesse Williams Band rounding out the holiday-weekend lineup.
8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com
Info
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
GIGS