Fritz Farm Fall Festival

The 2nd annual Fall Festival at The Summit at Fritz Farm will feature food samples, retailer pop-ups, giveaways, kid's games, face painting, live music and more!
Schedule of events:
5:00 - 7:00 PM: DJ Forerunner
7:00 - 9:00 PM: Bent Penny Band
5:00 - 9:00 PM:
Face Painting
Bounce House
Donut Eating Contest
Squash Bowling
Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course
Ted's Montana Grill Pop-Up
Ariat Brand Shop - Lexington Pop-Up
Blaze Pizza Pop-Up
Orangetheory Fitness Lexington Pop-Up
Lexington Humane Society Pop-Up
Bluegrass Greyhound Adoption Pop-Up
Pivot Brewing Pop-Up: Featuring fall flavors like Crisp Apple, Strawberry Kiwi and Pumpkin Spice
Bluegrass Kettle Masters Pop-Up
Babalu Pop-Up
Shake Shack Pop-Up
CRÚ Food & Wine Bar - The Summit Pop-Up
The Summit Tent: decorate a gourd, enter to win giveaways, Free Swag Bags & 20% Coupons provided by Athleta (First 75)
UK Game Watch Party: We will be showing the UK v TX A&M Game at Fall Fest! Multiple TV's, tents, seating and more!
Louis' Lounges by Louis Flower Power Shops: Hay Bales, Pumpkins, and more!