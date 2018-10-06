Fritz Farm Fall Festival

The 2nd annual Fall Festival at The Summit at Fritz Farm will feature food samples, retailer pop-ups, giveaways, kid's games, face painting, live music and more!

Schedule of events:

5:00 - 7:00 PM: DJ Forerunner

7:00 - 9:00 PM: Bent Penny Band

5:00 - 9:00 PM:

Face Painting

Bounce House

Donut Eating Contest

Squash Bowling

Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course

Ted's Montana Grill Pop-Up

Ariat Brand Shop - Lexington Pop-Up

Blaze Pizza Pop-Up

Orangetheory Fitness Lexington Pop-Up

Lexington Humane Society Pop-Up

Bluegrass Greyhound Adoption Pop-Up

Pivot Brewing Pop-Up: Featuring fall flavors like Crisp Apple, Strawberry Kiwi and Pumpkin Spice

Bluegrass Kettle Masters Pop-Up

Babalu Pop-Up

Shake Shack Pop-Up

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar - The Summit Pop-Up

The Summit Tent: decorate a gourd, enter to win giveaways, Free Swag Bags & 20% Coupons provided by Athleta (First 75)

UK Game Watch Party: We will be showing the UK v TX A&M Game at Fall Fest! Multiple TV's, tents, seating and more!

Louis' Lounges by Louis Flower Power Shops: Hay Bales, Pumpkins, and more!