G Love & The Special Sauce

Garrett "G.Love" Dutton, Jeffrey "The Houseman" Clemens and Jimmy "Jazz" Prescott are celebrating their 25th year as touring and recording artists. With over 15 records released, this pioneering band has been an influence on artists such as Jack White, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Slightly Stoopid and many more. With their signature blend of Delta Blues, Hip Hop, Funk, Rock and Roll, and Jazz, The Special Sauce have literally created their own funky stew of American music. Expect a high energy mashup of funky beats and songs written from the front porch to get the world smiling and dancing to the positive message of Love and the Blues.