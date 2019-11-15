Gallery Hop: “Triptych: Three Artists Explore Oddities and Entities.”

ArtsPlace 161 N Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Artist: Jacques Parslay -  Fly

Artist: Celeste Lewis - Serene Dreams 

Artist: Gayle Cerlan - Alice in Potterland

This exhibit features the work of artists Gayle Cerlan, Celeste Lewis and Jacque Parslay – three artists who met a couple of years ago and realized they had much in common in their approach to making art. The exhibit is on display through Dec. 28, with a LexArts Hop reception on Nov. 15 from 5-8 p.m.

Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 12-5 p.m. ArtsPlace Gallery, 161 N. Mill St. 

www.lexarts.org

Info

ArtsPlace 161 N Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
VISUAL ART
