Gallery Hop at Artists' Attic, featuring the exhibit "The Twenty"

Join us at Artists’ Attic for Lexington’s Gallery Hop and surround yourself with original art! Artists’ Attic is home to a thriving community of over 40 artists, and during Gallery Hop, you have the unique opportunity to see the artists in action, watch their creative process, and engage directly with the art makers. Enjoy refreshments as you visit over 20 studios and examine the gallery's current group exhibition, "The Twenty" featuring the work of the Artists’ Attic own associate members.

THE TWENTY:

This group exhibit highlights the remarkable artistic talents flourishing within the studios of downtown Lexington's beloved haven for original art, the Artists' Attic. "The Twenty" represents the artworks of Artists Attic's 20 associate members and is now showing from September 4 to October 31, 2023. From traditional to contemporary, their artistry knows no bounds. Whether you're an art connoisseur or simply looking to enhance your living space, this special show of unique artworks offers something for everyone. Gallery is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm - 4pm or by appointment, as well as for Gallery Hop.