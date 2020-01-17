Gallery Hop: Jim Brancaccio: Worlds Within

Printmaker and collage artist Jim Brancaccio first came to Lexington in 1955 with his family and eventually went on to study at Transylvania University in 1959. Except for a brief five year period when Jim taught English in Ohio, Brancaccio has been a mainstay in the arts community of Lexington. In the 1980’s, Jim was appointed Gallery Director of the Living Arts and Science Center. To honor his deep contribution to the arts community of Lexington,LexArts and the Living Arts and Science Center have proudly partnered together to present a retrospective alongside new works of Jim Brancaccio this January 10th through March 6th at both gallery locations: the LASC and Arts Place.