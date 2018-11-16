Gallery Hop Reception: Day of the Dead Exhibition

The LASC’s annual Day of the Dead Exhibition brings together the rich visual traditions of this holiday that celebrates the memories of family, friends and other public figures. Presented in conjunction with our Day of the Dead Festival, this exhibition generally features artists of Latino heritage or artists that make work in response to the Mexican celebration Dia de los Muertos.

For this year’s Day of the Dead exhibition, the Living Arts and Science Center did a regional call for sculptural and 2d art work created to the theme of the Latin American holiday Day of the Dead. Selected art will be on display leading up to the LASC’s Day of the Dead Festival on Thursday, November 1st from 5:00PM to 9:00PM. The full exhibition will run October 2 – November 24.