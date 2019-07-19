Gallery Hop: Stilled Life by Sam Stapleton

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Photographer Sam Stapleton is engaged in a continual search for beauty in the hidden recesses of nature. After a 40-year photography career, Stapleton turned his eye to art photography, and his exploration of frozen flower imagery culminated in his book, Stilled Life (Bloodroot Mountain Press, 2018).

Images from Sam Stapleton’s book, Stilled Life, will be on display, as well as new images of frozen flowers.

The Gallery Hop reception will feature a special reading from author George Ella Lyon, who contributed original poetry to Stapleton’s book. The reading will start at 6:00 pm in the upstairs gallery.

