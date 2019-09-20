Gallery Hop: "Wheeler: Fact and Fiction: by Michael, Teresa and Stephen Wheeler at The Artists' Attic

Artists’ Attic welcomes the Michael Wheeler and his talented children Teresa and Stephen back to our main gallery for “Wheeler: Fact and Fiction” featuring more than forty new and original paintings September 3-30th. The public is invited to meet the Wheelers and see their work at the September 20th Gallery Hop reception from 5pm-8pm.

​Nationally recognized and award winning Michael Wheeler’s portrayal of nature is harmonious and effortless; peaceful and inviting; never exaggerated. Teresa Wheeler has a particular gift for placing people in landscape scenes. Stephen makes images that tell a surrealistic story. “The Wheeler family has been exhibiting with Artists’ Attic for many years but always bring us fresh, exciting new works. You should not miss this opportunity to see their work, “says Bob Sandford, gallery chair.

The exhibit will be on display from September 3rd to September 30th.