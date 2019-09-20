Gallery Hop: "Without Borders" at the Lyric Theatre

Once again, The Passion for the Latinx Arts, wants to present the best of Latin art to the Lexington community. This group exhibition was born in 2012 with the collaboration of different artists with the intention of highlighting Latin artists that abounds in this city.

The name of this exhibition, 'Without Borders,' plays with the phrase in a way that artists can manifest and express the current situation of the country, as well as simply represent what art does: break boundaries.

The Passion for the Latinx Arts thanks the Lyric Theatre for its opportunity to demonstrate, to be an example of diversity and to bet on our community in a society that deserves and needs the creative representation of all its members, today more than ever.

Artists | Writers | Performers :

Mercedes Harn, Victor Palomino, Enrique Gonzales, Teresa Montejo, Carmen Vega, Esmeralda Cedillo, Estefania Moran, Gisela Astolfo, Gloria Arteaga, Chary Sosa, Soreyda Begley, Marianela Valdes, Luis de León, Santos Chavez, Casa de la Cultura, Santiago Moran, Andrea Loyda, Alexis Meza, America Diminicci.

Closing Reception: Friday, October 4

Gallery Hop: Friday, September 20