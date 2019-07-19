Gallery Hop: Lori Larusso

This exhibition from Lori Larusso includes works from the series titled, “Every Day and Almost Never."

Lori’s work explores overarching themes of contradiction, desire, and the everyday search for meaning and fulfillment.

Lori has been awarded numerous residency fellowships including the Sam & Adele Golden Foundation, McColl Center for Art + Innovation, Bemis Center for Contemporary Art, Willapa Bay AiR, The Studios of Key West, and the MacDowell Colony. Lori is the 2019 Kentucky South Arts Fellow.