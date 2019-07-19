Gallery Hop: Lori Larusso

to Google Calendar - Gallery Hop: Lori Larusso - 2019-07-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Hop: Lori Larusso - 2019-07-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Hop: Lori Larusso - 2019-07-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Hop: Lori Larusso - 2019-07-19 17:00:00

Mulberry & Lime 216 N Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

This exhibition from Lori Larusso includes works from the series titled, “Every Day and Almost Never."

Lori’s work explores overarching themes of contradiction, desire, and the everyday search for meaning and fulfillment.

Lori has been awarded numerous residency fellowships including the Sam & Adele Golden Foundation, McColl Center for Art + Innovation, Bemis Center for Contemporary Art, Willapa Bay AiR, The Studios of Key West, and the MacDowell Colony. Lori is the 2019 Kentucky South Arts Fellow.

Info

Mulberry & Lime 216 N Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
VISUAL ART
to Google Calendar - Gallery Hop: Lori Larusso - 2019-07-19 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gallery Hop: Lori Larusso - 2019-07-19 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gallery Hop: Lori Larusso - 2019-07-19 17:00:00 iCalendar - Gallery Hop: Lori Larusso - 2019-07-19 17:00:00