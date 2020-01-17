Gallery Hop: Women 100 Vote

One hundred years ago, in January 1920, Kentucky ratified the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. Many of the leading suffragists were members of Christ Church Cathedral including Laura Clay, Madeleine McDowell Breckinridge, Jesse Hutchinson, and many others. The January exhibit will feature photographs and biographies of the Christ Church members involved in this long fight to guarantee the voting rights of women. Additionally, Christ Church member and artist Deborah Slone will curate an exhibit featuring the work of several women artists.

Exhibiting artists include Angelyn DeBord, Pam Oldfield-Meade, Lacy Hale,

Cheryl Walton, Sally Lambert, and Deborah Slone.