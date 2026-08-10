Garden Tour and Luncheon
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Holly Hill Inn 426 N. Winter St., Lexington, Kentucky 40347
Join Chef Ouita and staff farmer David Wagoner on a guided tour of the summer gardens at Holly Hill Inn, along with a special guest, writer and artist Arwen Donahue, who will discuss how gardening and farming has inspired her through the years.
Enjoy welcome nibbles and a brief chat under the big shade trees, followed by a three course lunch made with veggies from the garden and served in the Holly Hill Inn dining rooms.
Info
Holly Hill Inn 426 N. Winter St., Lexington, Kentucky 40347
FOOD & DRINK