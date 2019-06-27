GARETH REYNOLDS is an internationally touring stand-up comedian whose brilliantly clever quips perfectly offset Dave Anthony’s hilarious snark on their smash-hit podcast The Dollop, which garners over 5 million downloads every month.

Originally hailing from the sweet streets of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Gareth moved to Los Angeles and starred in NBC’s The Real Wedding Crashers, which was as creatively stimulating as it was successful. Through that show, he began producing and writing his own material, eventually making shows at Comedy Central, the Travel Channel, and MTV.