Garrett T. Capps/ The Tender Things/ Western Movies

Garrett T. Capps is a San Antonio-based country musician unafraid to let other influences creep into his tunes. His last full-length release, "Y Los Lonely Hipsters", has garnered a cult following and even landed one of it's songs (Born in San Antone) a prime spot in the Season 3 opening scene of Showtime's hit series "Billions" (premiers March 25th, 2018). His ambitious new "space country" solo LP, "In the Shadows (again)" was released on May 5th on the newly established Shotgun House Records.

The Tender Things are a 'hippie country' band from Austin, TX.

Joined by locals Western Movies.