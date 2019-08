Gatton Student Center Cinema Films - September Schedule

× Expand Pete Comparoni Student Center Spectacular. Photo by Pete Comparoni / UKphoto

The Gatton Student Center Cinema is committed to bringing quality cinema experiences Wednesday-Saturday, free of charge to all guests.

Visit https://www.uky.edu/gattonstudentcenter/student-center-cinema for more info and a full schedule of this year's events!

September 1 "Grease" 8:30PM

September 4 "If Beale Street Could Talk" 6PM

September 5 "Pitch Perfect" 6PM

September 5 "Aladdin" 9PM

September 6 "A Goofy Movie" 6PM

September 6 "The Big Lebowski" 9PM

September 7 "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" 6PM

September 11 "Shoplifters" 6PM

September 12 "Lady Bird" 6PM

September 12 "Yesterday" 9PM

September 13 "Instant Family" 6PM

September 13 "The Iron Giant" 9PM

September 14 "Shazam!" 6PM

September 15 "Antony & Cleopatra" 1PM

September 18 "Air Bud" 6PM

September 19 "Youth" 6PM

September 19 "Toy Story 4" 9PM

September 20 "Coal Miner’s Daughter" 6PM

September 20 "10 Things I Hate About You" 9PM

September 21 "Toy Story 4" 6PM

September 25 "Miss Bala" 6PM

September 26 "Mamma Mia!" 6PM

September 26 "Men in Black: International" 9PM

September 27 "Pokemon: The First Movie" 6PM

September 27 "Watchmen" 9PM