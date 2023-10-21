Ghostlight Cabaret

ArtsPlace 161 N Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

ACTivate: artists with purpose a program of Voices Amplified presents our annual Ghostlight Cabaret! This Halloween themed night of entertainment will include musical numbers from Beetlejuice, Hocus Pocus, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, performed by ACTivate Company Members and Staff. The tickets include sweet treats and charcuterie cups. There will be a cash bar and themed mocktails, a raffle, costume contest, and goodie bags. A great night for the whole family! All proceeds from the event benefit ACTivate’s trip to the Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

$150 for a RESERVED THEMED TABLE OF 6

$30 for single tickets.

SEATING IS LIMITED

